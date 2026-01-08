Vigil for woman fatally shot by ICE agent in Minneapolis grows at City Hall in Philadelphia

Nearly 1,000 people have gathered to express their outrage at City Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

As a memorial grows for Renee Good, 37, on the street where she was shot Wednesday, tensions are high in Minneapolis and across the country as the Trump administration defends the officer and vows to continue its immigration crackdown.

Close to a 1,000 people are at City Hall, many of them holding candles and signs in support of Good.

They're joining protesters from across the country who have held similar demonstrations, speaking out against the shooting. Dozens of police officers are also at City Hall to make sure the vigil ends peacefully.

Many people told CBS News Philadelphia they believe the shooting was tragic and said the agent needs to be held accountable. They believe the video of the shooting proves it was not justified.

"This was absolutely an unjustifiable shooting, I think that's very, very clear," Heidi Devine, of Moorestown, New Jersey, said. "What angers me as much as that tragedy is that the administration is twisting it and denying it, and saying things that are absolutely false. And that just infuriates me."

Attendees at the vigil are not only honoring Good, but all of the immigrants who they feel have been unfairly targeted by ICE.

This is a developing story and will be updated.