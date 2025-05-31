Philadelphia Pride March and Festival route, street closures and parking restrictions for 2025

Philadelphia's Pride March and Festival is almost here: In 2025, the city will celebrate Pride Month on its first day — Sunday, June 1.

We already know the Pride weekend festivities will include the largest Progress Pride flag in the U.S., measuring 600 feet long. That's longer than a Center City block!

Within the Pride Festival, there will be several different themed spaces including a sober area, a family-friendly space with drag story time, and places to watch performers and have drinks.

There will also be several road closures around Center City to keep vehicles away from the festival and march route.

Route unveiled for 2025 Philadelphia Pride March

The Philly Pride March starts with participants assembling at 6th and Walnut streets at 10 a.m.

Everyone gets moving at 11 a.m., heading down Walnut Street to 10th Street, down 10th Street to Locust Street, and then ending at 11th and Locust.

The march is set to finish at 12 p.m.

Here is a map of the route:

Mapcreator/CBS News Philadelphia

Road closures for Philadelphia Pride festival

Organizers say the festival following this year's Philadelphia Pride March covers a larger area than in 2024.

To keep them clear for the festival, these streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street

Cypress Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

13th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

12th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

11th Street from Pine Street to Spruce Street

Quince Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

Walnut Street from Broad Street to 11th Street

Locust Street from Broad Street to 11th Street

Pine Street from Broad Street to 11th Street

Spruce Street from Broad Street to 11th Street

Chancellor Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

St. James Street from 13th Street to 12th Street

S, Camac Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

Irving Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street

Schubert Alley from S, Camac Street to 12th Street

Manning Street from S. Camac Street to 12th Street

Once again, CBS Philadelphia will have a table at the Pride festival! Come see us on Walnut Street and learn more about our 30-minute special, "The Heart of Pride," marking 10 years since the Supreme Court ruled on marriage equality.

Where are the stages, all-age zones and restrooms at Philly Pride Festival?

Philly Pride 365 has uploaded a map of the festival to their website and it's also on their Instagram. You can view the high-res map here.

Parking restrictions for Philadelphia Pride March and Festival

All streets listed above will be designated as temporary "no parking" zones between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday. If you are parked in those areas, police will tow and relocate your vehicle.

If you believe your car was relocated, the city says to call the police district where your car was parked. The festival and parade area are within the 9th police district.