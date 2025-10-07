Man charged with assaulting postal worker in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A 25-year-old man accused of assaulting a United States Postal Worker on the job in Northeast Philadelphia was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Fabian Colon was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and other offenses for allegedly assaulting the 23-year-old woman working for USPS.

Police said the USPS worker was delivering mail on the 4600 block of Horrocks Street when Fabian approached her because a mail truck was blocking the street.

According to police, Fabian attempted to drive the truck, but the USPS worker removed the keys from the ignition. Police said Fabian then assaulted the 23-year-old USPS worker and took her phone.

Fabian was arrested on the 4600 block of Horrocks Street after the incident, according to police.

The USPS worker was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said.