Philadelphia police release images of suspects wanted for stealing from casino lottery machine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are trying to find three people who, they say, stole about $8,000 from a casino lottery machine.

It happened on Tuesday morning at a gas station near 23rd Street and Ridge Avenue.

Police say they apparently pried the machine open and took off.

Call police if you recognize these suspects.