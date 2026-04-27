Meet the electronics-sniffing dog that's helping Philadelphia Police's SVU solve crimes

Special Victims Unit detective Stephanie Rosenbaum will hide some small electronics. On the other side of the door inside the police building's conference room, her recently assigned partner patiently waits. Cache is the Philadelphia Police Department's new tool in SVU special investigations.

"He helps investigators on search warrants locate the smallest of devices," Rosenbaum said. "He is very good."

You could say this 2-year-old Labrador retriever has a nose for finding the needle in the haystack of investigations.

In no time, Cache found an AirTag and a micro-SD card. Both were hidden out of sight of the dog.

"Cache is able to detect hidden electronic devices," Rosenbaum said. "Anything that stores media, such as images, videos. He can also locate anything that connects to the internet via Bluetooth or wireless."

Cache did a lap around Philadelphia City Council chambers Friday. The pup's special talent, he sniffs out the unique scents electronics emit.

"You may have tons of clothes in a closet and sifting through every pocket and shirts and pants is time-consuming," Rosenbaum said. "He helps us out. We send him in and he finds things we would miss."

Cache was a donation from the U.S. Secret Service to the Philadelphia Police Department.

He and his handler, Rosenbaum, went to a national academy for rigorous training.

"Where she learned how to handle Cache, and that's where he was trained, then we took control of him," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Cache is also dual-trained.

"Which is really great for child victims that have these awful things happen to them," Rosenbaum said. "He's a support to them. He's also a support to our detectives."

Cache works off rewards, locating what police say can become critical pieces of evidence that can make a case.

"It becomes a really good game for him," Rosenbaum said. "All the time, he associates finding something as a game with a reward."