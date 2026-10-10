West Philadelphia residents still processing shooting that killed police officer: "We don't expect this"

Neighbors on the West Philadelphia block where a police officer was killed and another was injured are still processing the tragedy.

Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber, 40, was allegedly shot and killed by 35-year-old Eric Lewis, officials said. Another officer, a 33-year-old, was shot 12 times. He's being treated in the hospital.

Lewis has been charged with numerous crimes, including homicide of a law enforcement officer, murder, and attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Jymme Sue Anderson was sitting on her porch just after midnight when her block erupted in gunfire.

"I heard the shots, and I saw the police car roll up, and I didn't see anything else, but I heard shots, and I ran inside, and then I heard a whole lot more shots," Anderson said.

From inside her home, she watched the chaos unfold just a few doors down.

"To find out that an officer died is just real sad," Anderson said.

Anderson said the violence isn't reflective of her neighborhood.

"This is not who we are on 52nd Street," she said. "It really is not. We're a good neighborhood and a good community."

The sentiment was echoed by Asad Ghumman, who owns a shop a few blocks away.

"I know this area," Ghuman said. "It grew up right in front of me. Things have gotten much, much better. So, like I said before, we don't expect this."

Philadelphia Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier, who represents the area where the shooting happened, said she's been partnering with neighbors and nonprofits to strengthen community-police relationships.

"We've been working for about a year to make the area safer, and in many ways we've seen the results of that," Gauthier said. "But obviously that work is not going to catch everything."

As people who live on this block are still reeling from the tragedy, neighbors and community leaders alike said now begins the process toward healing.

"When people consider themselves family and friends, get your folks some help because if you don't, then it leads to tragic situations like this." State rep. Amen Brown said.