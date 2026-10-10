Eric Lewis, suspect charged with killing Philadelphia police officer, was Water Department employee

Eric Lewis, the suspect charged with killing a Philadelphia police officer, wounding another and shooting at nine other officers early Saturday morning, was a Philadelphia Water Department employee, District Council 33 President Greg Boulware said.

After Lewis was charged in the shooting, DC 33, the union that represents municipal city employees, said it will cooperate with the investigation.

"District Council 33 is deeply shaken by the tragic shooting involving two Philadelphia police officers, including Officer Shane Seiber, who was killed in the line of duty," the union said in a statement in part. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Officer Seiber's family, loved ones, and colleagues, and we offer our sincere well-wishes for the full recovery of the officer who survived. Both officers are public servants and city employees, and this profound loss and suffering are felt across our entire municipal workforce."

Lewis faces a long list of charges in the shooting that happened on the 100 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia around 1 a.m.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Lewis has been charged with homicide of a law enforcement officer, murder, attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and more.

Lewis will have a preliminary hearing Saturday and will be held without bail, Krasner said.

Lewis was taken into custody by SWAT after the shooting, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then to the homicide unit, according to police.

Eric Lewis has "extensive criminal record," state rep. says

Pennsylvania state Rep. Amen Brown said Lewis has "an extensive criminal record."

Brown, who lives a few blocks away from where the shooting happened in West Philly, said that when Lewis was arrested, he allegedly said he wished he had killed more officers.

Krasner declined to get into specifics about Lewis' alleged criminal history at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

"I cannot speak about that at this time," Krasner said. "As I said before, I think it's very important that the commissioner, that the mayor, that the head of the Fraternal Order of Police have their opportunity to explain what they know to the family first. In the coming days, we will be able to talk more about that and I will be willing to talk to more about that. But that is not for today."

What to know about Philadelphia police shooting

Police responded to a call about a man with a gun on the porch at a West Philadelphia home. When officers arrived at the scene, they approached the home and came under heavy gunfire, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

Two officers were shot, including one who died, and nine others were fired at, police said.

Police identified the 40-year-old officer who died as Shane Seiber. Bethel said he was a 10-year veteran of the force with two children. His wife and other relatives were by his side at the hospital, he said.

"He fought valiantly, but he lost his life today," Bethel said during a mid-morning news conference. "I want to say I appreciate all of the calls and all the support we received when we left out of [the hospital] this morning.

"We had an immense amount of hope."

The other officer, a 33-year-old, was shot 12 times, Bethel said. The officer has been with the department for nine years and assigned to the 19th District since 2018.

Police recovered three guns from the scene — two handguns and a shotgun. One of the handguns had been taken from one of the officers who was shot, according to Bethel.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Seiber.

"Our law enforcement officers are the very best of us," Shapiro said. "They put their lives on the line every day, running towards danger to keep their fellow Pennsylvanians safe, not knowing if they will return home. We owe them our deepest gratitude."