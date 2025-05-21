Man shot, killed by Philadelphia officers during scuffle in North Philly, police say

Philadelphia police give updates about man shot, killed by officers in North Philadelphia

A man was shot and killed by Philadelphia police in North Philly on Wednesday night following a scuffle with officers, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Mutter and West Somerset streets.

Stanford said that police approached a man to conduct an investigation, but then a scuffle ensued.

During the scuffle, Stanford said the man took a handgun out of his bag, and the weapon discharged. He said that two officers returned fire at the man, striking him in the torso. Stanford said it's unclear if the man fired his gun or the weapon accidentally discharged amid the scuffle.

Stanford declined to say how many shots were fired by officers during the shooting, but said that will be a part of their investigation.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead, according to Stanford.

It's unclear why the man involved in the scuffle was approached by officers, Stanford said.

Stanford said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Both officers who fired their weapons were wearing body cameras, Stanford said. They will each be placed on administrative duty after the shooting, per Philly Police Department policy.

The officers weren't injured during the incident, according to Stanford.