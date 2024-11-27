Watch CBS News
Local News

Stolen car hits Philadelphia police cruiser, leads officers on chase on I-95, sources say

By Joe Brandt, Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police chase ends outside Center City garage with at least 1 person in custody
Philadelphia police chase ends outside Center City garage with at least 1 person in custody 02:57

A police pursuit of a four-door sedan ended at a Center City parking garage Wednesday morning as officers could be seen placing at least one man in handcuffs.

Sources tell CBS New Philadelphia the police pursuit started after a suspected stolen car struck a police vehicle in the Northeast. 

chopper-3-center-city-arrest.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

Images from Chopper 3 showed a silver Honda speeding down I-95 south and the Vine Street Expressway on Wednesday morning and police cars in pursuit. 

The sedan then exited at 15th Street before moving onto Broad Street. At least one person was seen getting out of the car near a parking garage at Broad and Wood streets and running inside the garage as officers followed on foot. At least one man was seen being handcuffed. 

"It was something amazing. I've never seen how the police in this city work together," witness Sergio Montano said. "The state troopers, the cops, the bicycles, the motorcycles. Everybody just came over and started to go up in the building. It was something amazing." 

man-arrested-police-chase-philadelphia-today.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

As of noon, at least two dozen officers remained at the scene some were surrounding the garage and combing through its floors while others were looking for surveillance video. 

Sources say officers are looking for more people who were believed to be inside the stolen vehicle. 

Meanwhile, Roman Catholic High School, which is around the corner from the garage, was dismissing students early for the Thanksgiving holiday during the incident. CBS News Philadelphia is told an assistant principal shoved students into a nearby convenience store to get them out of harm's way. 

There were no reported injuries. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.