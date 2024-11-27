Stolen car hits Philadelphia police cruiser, leads officers on chase on I-95, sources say

Philadelphia police chase ends outside Center City garage with at least 1 person in custody

A police pursuit of a four-door sedan ended at a Center City parking garage Wednesday morning as officers could be seen placing at least one man in handcuffs.

Sources tell CBS New Philadelphia the police pursuit started after a suspected stolen car struck a police vehicle in the Northeast.

Images from Chopper 3 showed a silver Honda speeding down I-95 south and the Vine Street Expressway on Wednesday morning and police cars in pursuit.

The sedan then exited at 15th Street before moving onto Broad Street. At least one person was seen getting out of the car near a parking garage at Broad and Wood streets and running inside the garage as officers followed on foot. At least one man was seen being handcuffed.

"It was something amazing. I've never seen how the police in this city work together," witness Sergio Montano said. "The state troopers, the cops, the bicycles, the motorcycles. Everybody just came over and started to go up in the building. It was something amazing."

As of noon, at least two dozen officers remained at the scene some were surrounding the garage and combing through its floors while others were looking for surveillance video.

Sources say officers are looking for more people who were believed to be inside the stolen vehicle.

Meanwhile, Roman Catholic High School, which is around the corner from the garage, was dismissing students early for the Thanksgiving holiday during the incident. CBS News Philadelphia is told an assistant principal shoved students into a nearby convenience store to get them out of harm's way.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.