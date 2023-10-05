Watch CBS News
2 Philadelphia police officers released from hospital after being shot during domestic incident

By Tom Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two of the three Philadelphia police officers who were shot after responding to a domestic incident in Northeast Philadelphia were released from the hospital.

One of the officers was released overnight, while the other was released Thursday afternoon. The third officer is still in the hospital.

The incident happened on Wednesday night on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Police said two of the officers were shot in their legs, while a police sergeant was struck in the finger.  

The officers were shot by a man following a domestic incident inside a home. He was fatally shot by police after opening fire. Before shooting three officers, the man shot the uncle of his 12-year-old son. He's still in critical condition at Abington Hospital, police said. 

The man who shot three officers has yet to be identified, along with the three officers. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said Wednesday night the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. related to a video game.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was stunned to hear the news.

"I thank God that they're all OK. I thank them for their bravery and their desire to do this job, which was very, very difficult, and I thank their families for the sacrifice that they make," Kenney said Wednesday night.  

