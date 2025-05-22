Philadelphia police officer shot near Overbrook High School to be released from hospital

The Philadelphia police officer who was shot trying to break up a large fight outside Overbrook High School earlier this month is being released from the hospital on Thursday.

The officer's identity has yet to be publicly released. Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said he had recently graduated from the academy and had been on the job for only a few months.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, after police responded to several fights breaking out outside the West Philadelphia high school.

Dachan Seay, the alleged shooter, was arrested at the scene and charged the next day with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, illegal gun possession, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Police said Seay was called to the scene by someone or multiple people who were involved in the fights. Seay allegedly was armed with a Ruger-57 and is accused of firing the gun with a rifle round into the ground. Investigators said the cartridge ricocheted and struck the officer under his bulletproof vest.

Bethel said that on the day of the shooting, the officer didn't realize he was shot at first, but then he was rushed to the hospital and into surgery. On May 8, Bethel said the officer was out of surgery but suffered a significant injury.

No Philadelphia police officers fired their weapons during the incident, Bethel said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.