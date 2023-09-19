DA to ask for revoked bail for Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial in deadly shooting of Eddie Irizarry

Philadelphia DA to ask judge to revoke bail for Mark Dial in deadly police shooting of Eddie Irizarr

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia police officer charged in the deadly police shooting of Eddie Irizarry could have his bail revoked Tuesday. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is expected to, once again, ask a judge to revoke the bail for Mark Dial.

Dial is facing a number of charges, including murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault after he was seen on body camera shooting and killing the 27-year-old.

At Dial's initial arraignment, the DA asked the judge not to grant Dial bail, however, that didn't happen.

Dial turned himself in to the police earlier this month, hours before District Attorney Krasner and Assistant District Attorneys Lyandra Retacco and Karima Yelverton played body camera videos from Dial and his partner that showed Irizarry's final moments.

Video showed Irizarry pull over in Kensington back on August 14. A patrol car then pulled alongside Irizarry as Dial jumped out, shouting at Irizarry before firing multiple shots at him as he sat in the driver's seat.

