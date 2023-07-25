Funeral services set for Philadelphia police officer Lynniece Hill

Philadelphia police officer to be laid to rest Wednesday

Philadelphia police officer to be laid to rest Wednesday

Philadelphia police officer to be laid to rest Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer who died while on duty will be laid to rest this week.

Officer Lynniece Hill, a 24-year veteran of the force, died on July 14 after she was found unresponsive in her patrol car.

Police say she suffered a medical emergency.

Her colleagues remembered her as "a real angel" who delivered groceries to cancer patients in need.

There will be a public visitation this evening at Jones Temple Church of God in Christ in Fairmount.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at the Mount Airy Church of God in Christ in West Oak Lane.