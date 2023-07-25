Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral services set for Philadelphia police officer Lynniece Hill

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police officer to be laid to rest Wednesday
Philadelphia police officer to be laid to rest Wednesday 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer who died while on duty will be laid to rest this week.

Officer Lynniece Hill, a 24-year veteran of the force, died on July 14 after she was found unresponsive in her patrol car.

Police say she suffered a medical emergency. 

Her colleagues remembered her as "a real angel" who delivered groceries to cancer patients in need.

There will be a public visitation this evening at Jones Temple Church of God in Christ in Fairmount.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at the Mount Airy Church of God in Christ in West Oak Lane.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.