Philadelphia Police identify officer who died after found unresponsive in patrol car

Philadelphia police officer dies after found unresponsive in patrol car
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified the officer who died after she was found unresponsive in her patrol car along Christopher Columbus Boulevard Friday night. 

Officials announced Saturday afternoon that the officer was 44-year-old Lynneice Hill. Hill was a 24-year veteran of the force and was assigned to the third district.

Family of Hill.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed the officer died after being rushed to Jefferson Hospital.

Outlaw says witnesses saw the officer unresponsive in her police cruiser outside a T.J. Maxx store and called 911. Medics arrived and attempted CPR.

Difficult News to Report. As you may see on the news, we have lost an officer in the 3rd District due to a medical...

Posted by 3rd Police District Advisory Council on Friday, July 14, 2023

Members of law enforcement gathered outside of Jefferson Hospital where a procession started.  

This is a developing news story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

