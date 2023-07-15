Philadelphia Police identify officer who died after found unresponsive in patrol car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified the officer who died after she was found unresponsive in her patrol car along Christopher Columbus Boulevard Friday night.

Officials announced Saturday afternoon that the officer was 44-year-old Lynneice Hill. Hill was a 24-year veteran of the force and was assigned to the third district.

Family of Hill.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed the officer died after being rushed to Jefferson Hospital.

Outlaw says witnesses saw the officer unresponsive in her police cruiser outside a T.J. Maxx store and called 911. Medics arrived and attempted CPR.

Members of law enforcement gathered outside of Jefferson Hospital where a procession started.

