Brother of suspect in Penn State student killing wanted in attempted carjacking of Philadelphia police officer

The brother of the suspect charged with killing a Penn State student in South Philadelphia is wanted as a person of interest in an attempted carjacking of an off-duty Philly police officer where shots were fired, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Kadafi Fleming, 19, is the older brother of 16-year-old Azzubair Outen-Fleming, who was charged in the deadly shooting of Billy Schmidt on June 6 near his South Philly home, according to U.S. Marshals.

Kadafi Fleming is wanted as a person of interest on an aggravated assault charge in connection with the attempted carjacking of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer on the 2900 block of South 70th Street in Southwest Philly Monday morning. U.S. Marshals said gunfire was exchanged during the attempted carjacking.

@USMS_Philly is offering an immediate cash reward for Khadfi Fleming, 19, wanted for robbery. Fleming is also a person of interest in the aggravated assault of an off-duty @PhillyPolice officer that occurred Aug. 10, in the 2900 block of S. 70th. Tips to 1-866-865-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/q3oSjbCrUI — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) August 10, 2026

The U.S. Marshals Service said a robbery charge Kadafi Fleming is wanted for also stems from the Schmidt case.

Azzubair Outen-Fleming and Kaiseem Smith were both charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting that left Schmidt dead in June in the area of 20th and Durfor streets. Azzubair Outen-Fleming was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Colorado, while Smith turned himself in to police one day after the arrest.

Donte Abdulmalik, Azzubair Outen-Fleming's stepfather, was also charged in the deadly shooting. He was charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence for allegedly helping Azzubair Outen-Fleming leave the area, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

On June 11, hundreds of loved ones gathered at 20th and Durfor streets to honor Schmidt's life at a vigil.