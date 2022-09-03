Philadelphia Police: Man shot in upper body, killed in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 700 block of West Cayuga Street around 6:30 a.m.
Police say he suffered gunshot wounds throughout his upper body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:47 a.m.
No arrests were made at this point. A weapon was recovered.
