Crime

Philadelphia Police: Man shot in upper body, killed in Hunting Park

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 700 block of West Cayuga Street around 6:30 a.m.

Police say he suffered gunshot wounds throughout his upper body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:47 a.m.

No arrests were made at this point. A weapon was recovered.



First published on September 3, 2022 / 1:14 PM

