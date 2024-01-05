Meet Falko and Officer Jesse Camponelli: 2 new graduates who will join Temple University's K-9 unit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Before walking onto the stage to accept their certification in front of family and colleagues, 2-year-old German Shepherd Falko, jumped at the chance to remind his partner that Friday's graduation called for a celebration.

"It's honestly like the best partner. He doesn't hesitate," said Temple Police Officer Jesse Camponelli.

Falko and Camponelli were among the 11 dogs and handlers from different jurisdictions graduating from the Philadelphia Police Academy after four months of rigorous training.

"We were crawling and jumping with our dogs and it was just amazing to actually be a part of the training with the dogs," Camponelli said.

The duo will be a part of Temple University's K-9 unit where they'll patrol campuses and help with crowd control measures during events.

"I have had students come up to me and they greet him before they greet me. They thank him for his service and they're just grateful to see him walking around," Camponelli said.

Falko will also be putting his sniffing skills to good use while on the job.

"He's certified in 27 different types of explosives. And I think that's a key part with a campus as large as Temple, anything could happen," Camponelli said.

Jennifer Griffin, Temple's Vice President for Public Safety, said the new addition won't just increase safety on campus.

"We also help with events city-wide when they need additional K-9's. This isn't just a Temple resource, it's for the entire city," Griffin said.

As for Falko and Camponelli, their bond goes well beyond the force.

"Once I take him home, I take his collars off; he's got his own spot on the loveseat," Camponelli said.

Falko and Camponelli aren't waiting too long to start work. Their first day at Temple will be Saturday.