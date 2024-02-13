Philadelphia Phillies spring training 2024: schedule, non-roster invitees, how to watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies' bullpen couldn't hold late leads in Arizona and the bats disappeared when the NL Championship Series returned to Citizens Bank Park. What looked like a team of destiny quickly turned to more heartbreak for Philadelphia sports last October.

The Phillies are still not over it.

"As soon as we win the world championship, I think that ends it," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said on Jan. 17 before the 119th annual Philadelphia Sports Writers Association banquet in Cherry Hill. "I think we're all frustrated. I'm still frustrated, but once I get to Clearwater and get the uniform on, we'll shake it off and move forward."

Moving forward begins next week when pitchers and catchers are due to report to Clearwater, Florida. It's a sign baseball is near and the winter is almost over.

No team in baseball has won more playoff games than Philadelphia over the past two seasons, but the Phillies are still searching for their first World Series title since 2008.

RELATED: Aaron Nola, Phillies discuss 7-year contract during press conference | Watch here

Thomson said he believes that will be a motivating factor for the Phils as spring training nears.

Here's your guide to the 2024 Phillies spring training.

When do the Phillies report to spring training?

Phillies pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 14, with their first workout scheduled in Clearwater. Five days later, on Feb. 19, the Phillies will have their first full squad spring workout.

When do the Phillies start playing games?

The Phillies' spring schedule begins on Feb. 24 against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, followed by their home debut the next day against the New York Yankees at BayCare Park.

Philadelphia has 31 games scheduled for spring training.

Where do I watch the games?

Twenty-nine of the Phillies' spring games will be broadcast on either TV, MLB.com or the radio.

Who will be in camp for spring training?

The Phillies have 15 non-roster invitees in addition to their 40-man roster. Last year, the team had 21 non-roster invitees in camp.

"There's a whole bunch of players out there on the market," Thomson said in January. "That's why our spring training roster, our invitees, are down because we know that people are going to fall out of the sky, and they want to sign someplace."

Here are the Phillies non-roster invitees for 2024:

Pitchers (8): Mick Abel, RHP, David Buchanan, RHP, Ryan Burr, RHP, Griff McGarry, RHP, Tyler McKay, RHP, Tyler Phillips, RHP, José Ruiz, RHP, Nick Snyder, RHP

Catchers (3): Aramis Garcia, Cody Roberts, William Simoneit

Infielders (2): Scott Kingery, Nick Podkul

Outfielders (3): Carlos De La Cruz, Matt Kroon, Cal Stevenson

When does the regular season start?

The Phillies open the 2024 season on March 28 at Citizens Bank Park with a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.