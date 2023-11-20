Aaron Nola, Phillies to discuss 7-year contract during Monday press conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Aaron Nola tested the free-agent market and ultimately decided to come back to Philadelphia. The Phillies signed Nola to a seven-year contract, reportedly worth $172 million, Sunday.

Nola will join Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and general manager Sam Fuld on Monday for a 1:30 p.m. press conference at Pass and Stow in Citizens Bank Park.

CBS Philadelphia will livestream Nola's press conference in the video player above.

The 30-year-old signed the third largest contract in Phillies history -- and the largest ever by a pitcher. Cole Hamels previously held that record after he signed a six-year, $144 million in 2012.

Nola's contract will keep him a Phillie until at least the 2030 season, essentially keeping him in Philly for his entire career. The Phils drafted Nola with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft.

The Phils and Nola were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension in spring training, as Nola bet on himself.

Last season, Nola made 32 starts for the third straight season, going 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA, 202 strikeouts and 45 walks. He's been one of the most durable workhorses in baseball since 2017, ranking third in innings (1,233 1/3), strikeouts (1,393) and starts (202).

Phillies managing partner John Middleton told CBS Philadelphia in October the team was going to "try really hard" to re-sign Nola.

"We really like Aaron," Middleton said in October. "Not just for his pitching ability, which is really good, but for the character that he brings to the clubhouse and to the dugout. He's a really good human being to have on your team."

Nola turned down the Phillies' qualifying offer last week to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

Before Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, Nola said he wanted to come back.

"I hope so. I really do," Nola said on Oct. 17. "I love it here. Obviously, it's the only place I've been. I came up through some special times in the rebuilding era and getting to witness and be a part of a lot of different type of teams. And to be on a team like we are, like I am on now, it's really cool and special to be a part of all of the success and failures to get to where we are now."

When all was said and done, Nola came back to the Phillies.