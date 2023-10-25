How Philadelphia sports fans are trying to cope after NLCS Game 7 loss

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: What went wrong in Game 7 and what's to come

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Nobody said it's easy being a Philadelphia sports fan.

Phillies fans all across the region are trying to cope after Tuesday night's devastating Game 7 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

"It's tormenting, it's tormenting to be a fan, but we've had very good runs in this town," Bill Mikellionis said.

But now, some Phillies fans said they feel like they're back at rock bottom.

"Kind of bummed, I think everybody is, it's very depressing," Hank Peacock said.

"I didn't really want to come to work today because I was just so sad and the shift of energy you could really feel today," Gwynna Crawford said.

Many fans were confident the Phils were headed back to the World Series.

But at PJ Whelihan's in Washington Township, the manager removed Red October drink special cards from every table Wednesday after an NLCS collapse.

"When we have a disappointment like this, for many of us who lived in this city for a long time, it takes a little longer to get over because we've had so many disappointments before," Dr. Joel Fish, the director of the Center for Sports Psychology in Philadelphia, said.

Dr. Fish said fans allowed their expectations and emotions to get high during Red October.

That's why many are feeling the crash of emotions after a crushing loss in Game 7, but he said we all have to turn the page.

"It's important in the same way we were united as this bandwagon we built, we have to stay united the next day too and that's going to help all of us move on," Dr. Fish said.

Dr. Fish added it's important to invest time and energy into sports and activities.

But if you're feeling disappointed, talk about it – don't keep it in.

And remember, there's always next season.