Legendary Phillies PA announcer Dan Baker hoping to conduct 7th World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Behind his microphone, Dan Baker's voice has conducted the game of baseball in Philadelphia for more than half a century.

"To me, there's almost a musical sound, a pleasant sound about the way you pronounce names," Baker said.

Every name, every pronunciation part of the rhythm of America's pastime.

"The players are the star of the show, so you identify them," Baker said. "Make sure everybody can understand you, and you've done your job."

From Veterans Stadium to Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' ballpark is Baker's home away from home.

"I just think, I'm very fortunate that the Phillies were kind enough to give me this opportunity," Baker said. "I love it with all my heart. I think people can hear that in my voice with my enthusiasm and love of the team."

Baker believes this Phillies team has a great chance of capturing baseball glory.

"I have had the great honor to announce six of those World Series and I'm looking forward to a seventh," Baker said. "I think we have a very good chance."

The Phillies entered Thursday needing two more wins to advance to their second straight World Series.

First pitch for Game 3 of the Phillies' NL Championship Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. ET.