As spring training wraps up, Orion Kerkering reflects on progression of Phillies bullpen

Only three words could describe the back-end of the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen and how they're progressing this spring in the words of Orion Kerkering.

"Really f---ing good."

That's the confidence the bullpen has shown this spring. Many of the same faces remain, even though there will be different roles with the free agent departures of Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez.

The core group is still in place: Jose Alvarado, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering. The offseason addition of Jordan Romano also provides more late-inning depth, giving the Phillies one of the top backends of the bullpen in all of baseball.

With Hoffman and Estevez's departure, roles are elevated. The Phillies don't have a defined closer heading into 2025, yet Alvarado and Romano have the experience to finish out games. Then there's Kerkering, who is getting a promotion into a late-inning role at just 23 years old.

Just two years ago, Kerkering was pitching in Clearwater for the Low-A Clearwater Threshers. He rose four levels on the Phillies system, ending up in the major leagues at the end of September and finding his way on the playoff roster. In Kerkering's first full season, he posted a 2.29 ERA in 64 games while striking out 74 and walking 17. Opponents hit just .223 off Kerkering, who allowed just a 1.08 WHIP in 63.0 innings.

Kerkering pitched in every situation the Phillies asked him to last season. This year, he's getting the call late in games.

The role may be changing, but the job isn't.

"There's always those power moments where you might get the 6-7-8-9 (hitters) and then there's the 1-2-3," Kerkering said regarding pitching in the later innings. "That helped a lot last year, just because it got in those situations early in that fifth through seventh inning.

"Jeff (Hoffman), Matt (Strahm) were so good in those situations, and then (Carlos) Estevez came. Even when they were in, it was the same situation.

"I don't think it mattered too much. I think it's a good mental queue. Just keep it the same, don't overthink it."

There's going to be an opportunity for Kerkering to close a game this year in a closer by committee. Alvarado has been lights out this spring, allowing just two hits in 8.0 innings pitched while striking out 17 and walking three. Romano has allowed just four hits in 8.2 innings pitched, striking out eight and walking two. Both have not allowed a run this spring.

Kerkering has been excellent as well, allowing one run on four hits with a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings pitched. Right now, it doesn't matter who's getting the ball in the ninth.

"It's like a grain of salt right?" Kerkering said. "Just seeing, I mean s--- look at how Alvy (Alvarado) is throwing. It's like f---, I don't know how anyone else can say he shouldn't be the closer right now. I mean, if Jordan and I were throwing 102 and striking out everyone right now -- how can you say we shouldn't be the closer?"

"Right now, it's a revolving door which is a good problem to have. How good our bullpen is, how depthy it is. We have that guy, that next-up mentality kind of thing."

Not having those defined roles has been what Kerkering and Alvarado are accustomed to.

"As long as we're all on the same page, we're all making sure we push each other. It's always gonna be that mentality," Kerkering said. "As long as we have that good communication and we're good with each other, I think that's what matters most.

"If a lefty comes in to hit in the ninth inning, why not have Alvy out there? You have a guy who can't hit a sweeper, you put me in there. You need a guy that has velocity and has a little funkiness, you put Jordan in there. It doesn't matter."

With the way the back-end of the bullpen is coming along, the Phillies are going to be a problem for opponents late in games.

"It's really hard to not be excited," Kerkering said. "It's really cool to see."