Phillies banking on Johan Rojas, Orion Kerkering as another Red October nears

The feeling isn't much different for Orion Kerkering than last season.

The Philadelphia Phillies still celebrated in the clubhouse after achieving one of their goals set forth at the beginning of the season. The difference for a player like Kerkering? He was there for the entirety of the run.

Kerkering was a high riser through the Phillies organization a year ago, starting the year with Clearwater and ending the regular season in Philadelphia. He joined the Phillies just as they were set to clinch a postseason berth. He was on the team less than a week when the Phillies locked up a postseason spot, first tasting the beer and engaging in a wild celebration with his teammates.

The celebration may have been a little tamer this year, but the feeling felt more special.

"Oh, for sure," Kerkering said. "I was working so hard to just get here. Just figuring out how things were. This year, it's just an awesome feeling how much work (you're) putting in day-to-day. It's awesome."

Orion Kerkering of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on September 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 2-1. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Kerkering was thrown into the fire last September, but he's battle-tested now. In his rookie season, Kerkering has been one of the Phillies' most reliable relievers. He's thrown 61 1/3 innings and has a 2.35 ERA, striking out 73 and walking 15. Since the All-Star Break, Kerkering has a 3.86 ERA with 33 strikeouts to nine walks.

The confidence is growing as Kerkering has become one of the reliable members of the bullpen. The Phillies can count on him to get to Jeff Hoffman, Jose Alvarado and Carlos Estevez late in games.

"I think you get a little older, a little wiser," Kerkering said. "This is a great group of guys. They make it super fun just to go out there, gaining all that experience with them."

Kerkering isn't the only Phillies player who contributed after being called up at the end of last season. Johan Rojas also played a crucial role in Monday's NL East clincher, making two impressive catches in center field and setting up the Phillies with two sacrifice bunts in the 6-2 victory.

Johan Rojas of the Philadelphia Phillies catches a fly ball during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Rojas has also hit .313 with runners in scoring position and .275 with men on base this season.

"That's what we wanted him to do all along," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "Have good at-bats, play small ball. That's his role right now. Doesn't mean that's gonna be his role three or four years from now. But right now, as a 9-hole hitter, he's gotta move runners. If he can do that, he's a guy you can trust and keep him in the game when you need to score runs."

The learning experience for Kerkering and Rojas has been massive toward the Phillies winning the NL East. Both of them will have a massive role in the postseason for a team that envisions winning a World Series.

"No question," Thomson said. "They got a full year of experience under their belt now. Not just them, but everybody in that bullpen. That experience helps."