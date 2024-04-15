Philadelphia Phillies unveil "Pioneers in Pinstripes" display on Jackie Robinson Day at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday night marked the 77th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier.

The No. 42 is retired all over the MLB, but the Philadelphia Phillies went the extra mile to honor Robinson and the many players he influenced.

The team unveiled the "Pioneers in Pinstripes" display in the Hall of Fame Club Monday night. It honors the trailblazers who played a key part in the Phillies' integration history.

For their families, it was an emotional, special moment.

"All I can say is, I wish my dad was here. I am so honored that the Phillies did this and I am grateful that my dad is recognized," said Tazena Kennedy, who is the daughter of former Phillie John Kennedy.

"I can't tell you how much it means to me as a family member. From my brother David and myself, thank you," said Ruben Amaro Jr., who currently is a Phillies broadcaster and worked as a general manager and played for the team.

The display started as an idea to preserve baseball's history by Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton and was brought to life with the help of many.

"This was such an important thing for me. It came out beautifully," Middleton said. "It touched families and brought them together again and brought them back here again. It's just really, really special."

The display is from Robinson to when Dick Allen became the Phillies' first Black superstar.

"This is wonderful, I don't know the words for it, " said Willa Allen, the widow of Dick Allen.

The daughter of Hank Mason also threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Mason was the first Black pitcher to pitch in the Major Leagues for the Phillies in 1958.

It is also tradition every year where players, managers and coaches all wore Robinson's iconic No. 42 on the back — displaying a constant reminder of how the past shaped the future as we know it today.

"I truly hope that display will give the players and staff of that era the recognition that they all deserve," Rob Holiday, the Phillies' Director of Amateur Scouting Administration, said.

Middleton says he hopes to add the "Pioneers in Pinstripes" display and update it to keep the history alive for years to come.