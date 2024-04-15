Baltimore Orioles reflect on Jackie Robinson Day on 77th anniversary of breaking MLB's color barrier

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles warmed up on Monday at Camden Yards wearing matching "Breaking Barriers" shirts as they prepared to play the Minnesota Twins.

April 15 is widely known as "Jackie Robinson Day" across Major League Baseball. On that date in 1947, Robinson broke the color barrier when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

He was the first Black baseball player to play in a Major League Baseball game.

His No. 42 jersey is retired throughout baseball.

However, each year on April 15, any player in Major League Baseball can wear that iconic number.

Members of the Orioles shared how Robinson's determination paved the way for their baseball successes.

"It would be incredibly tough and there's a reason it was handed to Jackie, as opposed to everybody else at that time," Orioles pitcher Dillon Tate said. "It's a blessing to be able to wear that number and I am thankful for those sacrifices."

This year is the 77th anniversary since Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Robinson won the Rookie of the Year in that 1947 season and was the MVP in 1949 and won the World Series championship in 1955.

"One of those things that is a big part of baseball history," Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins said. "That's why we celebrate each year and it is that important for guys to understand what baseball has done through, what the history of this country has gone through as well. It plays a big part in my life and other people's lives as well."