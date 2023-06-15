New push to have Phillies legend Dick Allen inducted into Hall of Fame

Philadelphia councilmember pushes to have Phillies legend Dick Allen inducted into Hall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - There's a new move to get Phillies legend Dick Allen into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council member Kenyatta Johnson will introduce a resolution calling for Allen to be elected as part of the class of 2027.

Allen died in 2020 at the age of 78.

He's fallen short of getting voted into the Hall of Fame, twice.

Allen is eligible again in 2026.