Watch CBS News
Sports

New push to have Phillies legend Dick Allen inducted into Hall of Fame

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia councilmember pushes to have Phillies legend Dick Allen inducted into Hall of Fame
Philadelphia councilmember pushes to have Phillies legend Dick Allen inducted into Hall of Fame 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - There's a new move to get Phillies legend Dick Allen into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council member Kenyatta Johnson will introduce a resolution calling for Allen to be elected as part of the class of 2027.

Allen died in 2020 at the age of 78.

He's fallen short of getting voted into the Hall of Fame, twice.

Allen is eligible again in 2026. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 8:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.