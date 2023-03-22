Phillies to be featured on Apple TV+ at least twice, but there's a catch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Friday Night Baseball" returns to Apple TV+ this season, but here's the catch: it's no longer free to watch. Apple said Wednesday its MLB doubleheader will feature 26 games in the first half of the season, and yes, the Phillies are included.

The Phillies will have two games on Apple TV+ during the first half of this season.

Unlike last season, the games will require a subscription.

Up first will be the Phillies' World Series rematch with the Houston Astros in Houston on April 28. The first game of the three-game series will air on the subscription streaming service.

The second game will be the Phillies' first game against their NL East rival New York Mets on June 23 at Citizens Bank Park.

Apple said its first game will be Friday, April 7, between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs.

Former Phillies outfielder Matt Joyce will serve as an analyst during Apple's pre- and-postgame coverage.