Philly shelters see more people surrender their pets due to financial hardship – but these programs can help

As more people give up their pets due to high costs, get to know these Philly-area programs

As inflation continues to rise, more families across Philadelphia are being forced to make a heartbreaking decision — surrendering their pets due to financial or housing hardship.

According to ACCT Philly, nearly 40% of animals surrendered so far in 2025 were given up because their owners were facing eviction, homelessness, or couldn't afford vet care, food, or basic pet needs.

"This isn't about neglect," said Sarah Barnett of ACCT Philly. "It's about survival. And many families are doing the best they can."

Shelters like ACCT Philly are seeing a spike in pets being surrendered to the shelter. Here are some stats:

Dog intake is up 35% since 2022, and the numbers continue to climb.

In 2024, more than 1,200 pets were surrendered due to housing issues like eviction or landlord restrictions.

ACCT Philly now receives 16% of all shelter animals in the state.

Requests for help are coming not just from Philadelphia, but surrounding counties as well.

Local organizations are stepping up with programs to help families keep their pets before surrender becomes the only option. Here are some places you can go to get help.

ACCT Philly Help Desk

Connects families with:

Behavioral support

Medical assistance

Temporary boarding

Website: acctphilly.org/pet-surrender-information

PAWS Safety Net Program

This program can help with:

Pet food

Low-cost vet care

Temporary foster support

Website: phillypaws.org/keeping-families-together

City of Elderly Love – Let's Stay Home Program

Helps senior pets stay with their senior owners through medical support and care coordination.

Website: cityofelderlylove.org

Citizens for No Kill Philadelphia

Helps avoid shelter surrender by connecting pet owners directly with rescues.

Website: PhillyNoKill.org/rescue

Philadelphia shelters crowded, in need of support

Philadelphia's animal shelters are asking for public support as they face overcrowding and growing needs. Philly PAWS says its shelter is full and it can't take more animals until they have space.

You can help by:

• Fostering a pet short term

• Donating supplies or funds

• Sharing this information with families in need

"These are pets people love — they just need a little help getting through a tough season," Barnett said.

Need help or want to help? Visit ACCTphilly.org or PhillyPAWS.org to get started.