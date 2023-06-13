Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Kicks Off Summer with a new splash pad

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Children in East Passyunk have a new spot to cool off this summer. Kids rushed to the East Passyunk Community Center after-school for the grand opening of this splash pad.

Dozens of kids were excited to gather around for the ribbon cutting of the first splash ground in East Passyunk.

This neighborhood has few parks, pools or shady areas for children to play and cool down during the hot summer months.

Councilman Mark Squilla, worked with Parks and Recreation to maximize the use of the space outside the community center by installing the splash pad to create a playground atmosphere.

"These children and many more like them can make this the destination in our neighborhood and not have to walk the extra 15 minutes to another playground when they could have one theoretically right here," Councilman Squilla said.

The splash ground is now open weekdays from 11-7 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.