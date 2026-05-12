Philadelphia Parking Authority to require residential parking permits in neighborhoods near FIFA Fan Festival

This June and July, expect additional parking restrictions in Philadelphia's residential neighborhoods near the FIFA World Cup 26 Fan Festival.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says it will require temporary parking permits for any cars parked on residential streets near the festival grounds at Lemon Hill.

Map shows parking enforcement areas for 2026 FIFA Fan Festival in Philadelphia

The impacted streets are located across the Fairmount, Brewerytown and Strawberry Mansion neighborhoods.

Restrictions will be enforced for the duration of the monthlong festival, from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, July 19.

The areas shaded on this map will require temporary residential parking permits during the 2026 FIFA Fan Festival. CBS News Philadelphia

You can see a map of the impacted area above, or check the PPA's website, Philapark.org/Lemonhill, for an interactive map linked here.

Why will I need a residential parking permit for the FIFA Fan Festival?

A spokesperson says this is being done to keep the streets clear for residents to park without the hassle of festival traffic.

The neighborhoods are densely packed with rowhomes and apartments without attached parking, so many residents park their cars on the street.

How do I get a parking permit during the FIFA Fan Festival?

The PPA says you should get your documents together, including proof of your residency, and your Pennsylvania vehicle registration for the vehicle that needs a permit.

Then you can fill out the application on their website or in person at the PPA's office on 8th Street in Center City.

Once you apply, the PPA will register your vehicle as a residential permitted vehicle and mail you two visitor day passes. This will be a physical tag you can hang in your car to verify you registered your vehicle as a resident.

If you don't have a vehicle, you can still get these passes by providing proof of residency.

What are the parking restrictions during the FIFA Fan Festival?

During the festival, the PPA will increase patrols in the areas near Lemon Hill and monitor for vehicles that are not registered.

There is no parking for the festival at Lemon Hill. Fans are being instructed to take public transportation, walk, or use rideshare services like Uber and Lyft.

Local officials say SEPTA will be adding additional bus capacity for the festival, and the Philly PHLASH tour bus will have a new stop at the corner of Fairmount and Pennsylvania avenues to help connect fans to the festival.