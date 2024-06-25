Philadelphia Parking Authority worker helped officer who was shot in Kensington, official says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Parking Authority tow operator was doing his job Saturday night when he found himself helping a police officer who was shot in Kensington.

"Our tow operator went out to do the same thing as normal to impound the car, and then all of this chaos broke out," said Richard Lazer, executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Police say the officer was shot after a traffic stop. The officer, who is still fighting for his life and is on a respirator at Temple University Hospital, has not been identified.

Police say 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez is accused of firing shots at the officer. They say he was driving an unregistered vehicle without a driver's license.

After officers found a gun holster in the car, police say Vazquez took off and started shooting as he ran away. They say one of the bullets hit the officer in the neck.

"Our tow operator and the partner got him in the vehicle and got him to the hospital as quick as possible and our operator stayed on scene until police arrived," Lazer said.

Following the shooting, surveillance video shows Vazquez running down the street trying to escape. Vazquez was taken into custody after a standoff, police said.

As the investigation continues, Lazer says the tow operator acted on impulse and he applauds his quick thinking under pressure.

"I think it was just a quick reaction, a heroic act on both of their parts to get this officer in the vehicle and get him to the hospital as soon as possible," he said.

Police say they are grateful, and Lazer says they are proud of him and giving him time to process the whole situation.

"l spoke to him. We want him to take some time to sit back and take some time for himself because that is a traumatic incident to see that," Lazer said

Bail for Vazquez is set at $12.5 million.