Bail set at $12.5 million for man accused of shooting Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia's police commissioner and other city officials provided an update Monday on the investigation involving Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, the man accused of shooting an officer in Kensington over the weekend.

On Sunday, authorities charged Vazquez, 36, with attempted murder of a law enforcement officers and numerous other offenses, including aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Monday that bail for Vazquez has been set at $12.5 million.

Police said the 31-year-old officer, who'd been on the police force for about six years, was shot at least once in the neck on Saturday and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Over the weekend, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said the officer, whose name has not been released on the family's request, is on life support.

"He's in a battle," Philadelphia Police Chief Kevin Bethel said Monday. "They asked us not to share any additional information, but to continue to ask the community for their prayers."

"What this family has gone through is unspeakable," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "It is unacceptable. We cannot have this in this city, for this family, for law enforcement officers in general. We cannot have this happening in our communities. My office intends to do everything we can to support this victim, this victim's family, this victim's fellow officers, all of law enforcement, and the communities that are most affected."

According to police, Vazquez is accused of opening fire on two officers Saturday night on the 3600 block of F Street after police pulled over a car shortly after 7:15 p.m.

During Monday's press conference, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said after officers pulled over the vehicle, which police believe was driven by Vazquez, they determined the stop would become a "live stop," meaning a tow truck would be called to confiscate the vehicle.

Vanore said this was because the driver didn't have a license, the car wasn't registered and there was no other paperwork associated with the vehicle.

During the stop, police said Vazquez made a phone call, after which two 33-year-old women and a 37-year-old man arrived in a different vehicle. Police initially said that four people were inside the car that was stopped, but on Monday, Vanore clarified that three other individuals at the scene came there separately.

While searching the car before it was towed, Vanore said officers spotted a gun holster on the floorboard. When approached by police, Vanore said Vazquez allegedly dropped what he was holding, ran and while running turned and fired three shots at the two officers.

The injured officer's partner returned fire once, Vanore said, before going back to help get his partner into a car and to Temple University Hospital.