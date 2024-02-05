New task force launching in Philadelphia targeting organized retail and house theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A new task force is launching in Philadelphia on Monday as part of the city's commitment to improve safety.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and city business and community leaders will announce the launch of the Organized Retail and House Theft Task Force.

The announcement will take place at Redcap's Corner, a game store in West Philadelphia, at 11 a.m. You can watch the news conference live on your streaming devices or in the video player above.

According to a news release, Krasner will also provide an update on gun crimes and victim support.