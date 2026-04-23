Philadelphia nurses fear proposed pediatric care changes could limit access for low-income families

Nurses at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital are raising concerns about proposed changes to pediatric care, warning the move could limit access for some of the city's most vulnerable families.

Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals organized a rally on Thursday afternoon in which nurses and elected officials called on Jefferson Health to reconsider its plan.

According to the union, the health system intends to close four pediatric practices by June 30 and transfer three others to a for-profit provider, True North Pediatrics.

"Knowing that Jefferson is knowingly denying our most delicate of humans the care they need breaks our hearts," Sam Carchidi, a registered nurse in the NICU at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, said.

Nurses said the changes could disproportionately impact low-income and immigrant families in North Philadelphia, who may be forced to travel farther for care, or go without it altogether.

"Not all can go several miles down the road to go to St. Chris, even though it is an amazing facility," Carla Le'coin, a registered nurse at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, said.

State Representative Darisha Parker joined the rally, urging hospital leadership to reverse course.

In a statement, Jefferson Health said it is committed to delivering high-quality care to the community while ensuring the long-term stability of its health system.