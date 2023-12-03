NEXT Weather: A soaking start to your Sunday

NEXT Weather: Much cooler next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With fog and scattered showers overnight, it's a damp but mild start to the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 40s and lower 50s across much of the area. As we head toward the morning, expect the rain chances to increase, with a good soaking likely along the Jersey Shore and southern N.J.

In Philadelphia, expect a rainy start to the morning, with a good .25" - .50" of rain before all is said and done in the early afternoon.

Of course, Sunday means football and the Eagles play the 49ers at home with kickoff at 4:25 p.m.

Here's a look at your tailgate forecast:

If you're heading to the Linc early, bring the rain gear, as scattered showers will remain in place through noon and start tapering off around 2 p.m. While it won't be warm, temperatures will hover in the low to middle 50s. By the time the game starts, the rain will have mainly moved out, but it'll be cloudy and damp as we head into the evening.

Next week: A mild Monday, followed by a cool-down Tuesday, with much of the week dry, but stuck in the 40s for highs.

Keep it close to CBS News Philadelphia as we continue to track the radar around the Delaware Valley.

