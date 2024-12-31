Clear but windy for Mummers Parade in Philadelphia; colder temps return in 2025

The storm system that brought showers Tuesday night could bring some rain to the Philadelphia region Wednesday morning, but the story for the Mummers Parade will be the wind! Gusts will be as high as 30 mph+ all day long, with temps in the mid-40s.

Layer up if you will be out on the first day of 2025. As the overall system moves east, cooler and drier air will rush into the region through the second half of next week. High temperatures by Thursday afternoon will struggle to climb out of the 30s, and by the weekend we'll struggle to get above freezing! When you add the winds to the equation, we'll be back in the 20s.

As of now, the Eagles game is looking dry but CONSIDERABLY colder than this past Sunday.

The NEXT Weather Team is monitoring the longer-range forecast and sees signs of a huge overall pattern change over the next few weeks, including a chance for more snow next Monday. We'll keep you posted!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Breezy and colder. High 49, Low 45.

Thursday: Colder. High 40, Low 33.

Friday: Cold locks in. High 40, Low 29.

Saturday: Cold but sunny. High 33, Low 27.

Sunday: Staying cold. High 33, Low 25.

Monday: Tracking snow. High 34, Low 26.

Tuesday: Cold. High 34, Low 25.

