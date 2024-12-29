Philadelphia's Mummers Parade 2025 route, road closures, parking restrictions. Here's what to know.

What to know for Philadelphia's 2025 Mummers Parade

Philadelphia is days away from the Mummers strutting down Broad Street during America's longest-running folk parade — and the nation's favorite holiday parade.

The annual New Year's Day parade begins Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 9 a.m. at 17th and Market streets. The parade then turns at City Hall and continues south on Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

While the Mummers Parade is free, spectators can buy bleacher seats via the Independence Visitor Center. Tickets for the Fancy Brigade Finale Show — from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center — are also on sale.

For people who can't make it to Broad Street, WFMZ-TV and MeTV2 will broadcast the full parade.

Here's what you need to know about road closures and parking restrictions for the 2025 Mummers Parade.

Mummers Parade road closures and parking restrictions by date

Sunday, Dec. 29

Parking restrictions begin at 6 p.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street, from Arch to Ranstead streets.

The city says street and sidewalk vendors are not allowed during this timeframe.

Monday, Dec. 30

The city says 15th Street will close for southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard for equipment delivery and parade setup. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. through 7 a.m. Thursday.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Parking will be prohibited on Market Street from 15th to 21st Street and JFK Boulevard from Juniper to 20th Street from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Jan. 1.

JFK Boulevard to Market Street will close from 10 a.m. until 5 a.m. on Jan. 5.

The city will close Market Street from 15th to 21st streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Market Street will reopen at 3 p.m. Traffic will be allowed eastbound to 15th Street and continue south on 15th Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

Street closures for the Mummers Parade will begin at 3 a.m. and last through the parade's conclusion:

15th Street from Arch to Chestnut streets

Market Street from 15th to 21st streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 20th streets

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut to Race streets

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow to Race streets

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th to 18th streets (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th to 17th streets

Arch Street from 15th to 17th streets

Washington Avenue from 12th to 18th streets

Broad Street from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. until the parade ends.

The city says cars cannot cross Broad Street while the parade is ongoing, and drivers should allow extra time if they're traveling near the parade route.

Philadelphia will also implement additional parking restrictions on New Year's Day from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Unless otherwise noted, the following list will have no parking zones on both sides of the street during this timeframe.

Broad Street from Arch to Ellsworth streets

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square

South/East Penn Square from 15th to Juniper streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 20th streets

Logan Circle (north side)

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut to Race streets

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow to Race streets

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th to 18th streets (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th to 17th streets

Arch Street from 15th to 17th streets

Washington Avenue from 12th to 18th streets

Can I use SEPTA during the Mummers Parade?

Yes. The city recommends anyone traveling in the parade area utilize SEPTA's Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines.

There will be bus detours related to the Mummers Parade on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

The following SEPTA bus routes will have detours from 8:15 a.m. until about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

4,16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 62, 124, 125, BSO and MFO

Wednesday, Jan. 1

The following SEPTA bus routes will have detours from 2 a.m. until about 11:59 p.m.

2, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 27, 31, 33, 38, 40, 42, 44, 45, 48, 49, 64, 124, 125, BSO, and MFO

Three other SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from 6 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.: 29, 57 and 79.