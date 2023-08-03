US Coast Guard, hazmat team responding to oil spill in Delaware River at Philadelphia Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard is responding after reports of an oil spill at the Philadelphia Navy Yard along Front Street in the city's Pennsport section Thursday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to the Navy Yard just before 6:30 a.m. after about 100 gallons of oil spilled from a building.

Chopper 3 was overhead the Navy Yard site, where an oil sheen could be seen in the water.

A hazmat team is also responding.

The Navy Yard, which was the first naval shipyard of the United States, is set on the Delaware River.

The oil spill was considered under control as of 9:38 a.m., according to fire officials.