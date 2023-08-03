Watch CBS News
Local News

US Coast Guard, hazmat team responding to oil spill in Delaware River at Philadelphia Navy Yard

By Danielle Ellis

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Aug. 3, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Aug. 3, 2023 (AM) 02:12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard is responding after reports of an oil spill at the Philadelphia Navy Yard along Front Street in the city's Pennsport section Thursday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to the Navy Yard just before 6:30 a.m. after about 100 gallons of oil spilled from a building. 

Chopper 3 was overhead the Navy Yard site, where an oil sheen could be seen in the water. 

A hazmat team is also responding. 

The Navy Yard, which was the first naval shipyard of the United States, is set on the Delaware River.

The oil spill was considered under control as of 9:38 a.m., according to fire officials. 

First published on August 3, 2023 / 10:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.