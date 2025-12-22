Philadelphia musician Bill Jolly giving the gift of music to students around the city

The countdown to Christmas is on — and one Philadelphia musician is reminding us that the best gifts can't be bought.

Three-time Emmy-winning artist Bill Jolly is taking his talent off the stage and into schools and streets across the city. He calls the movement "My gift is my gift." It's a simple idea turned into a powerful reminder this holiday season that we all have something to give.

Jolly is rarely far from his keyboard — and yes, that's really his last name.

"It's my born name," Jolly said

Jolly invited CBS News Philadelphia to the Overbrook School for the Blind, where he played Christmas classics and connected with students.

Bill Jolly CBS Philadelphia

"We all have those gifts inside of us, so we should use those gifts as our gifts," Jolly said.

Jolly has been performing across Philadelphia, bringing music into unexpected places, including the streets of Kensington, and documenting each stop along the way.

"I played for men and women struggling to survive," he said.

Along the way, music created surprising connections.

"It turns out we were both musicians," Jolly said.

Jolly isn't just a street performer. He's a composer, arranger and musical director who has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Patti LaBelle and P!NK.

"When you understand your gifts come from a higher place, it tells you what you're supposed to do," Jolly said. "We're here to help others."

At the Overbrook School for the Blind, a student named Ty got his moment to perform, and embraced every second of it.

"I'm on TV!" Ty said. "I'm on CBS! This show's the best. I'm chilling with my class!"

Jolly says his hope this holiday season is simple: That others will feel inspired to use their own gifts.

"There's so much division in this world," he said. "Empathy feels missing. Kindness feels missing."

Until then, he'll keep using his gift and spreading the love.