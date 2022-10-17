Contract ratified, union workers return to Philadelphia Museum of Art

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's "back to work"-day for union employees at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The workers approved their first contract after walking off the job nearly three weeks ago.

After 19 days of walking the picket line and two years of negotiations, union members say they're proud of what they're calling their hard-won first contract.

With fists raised, members of Local 397 PMA walked into the museum for the first time in weeks.

HAPPENING NOW: Philadelphia Museum or Art union members walk back into work after about 19 days of striking. Museum management reportedly agreed to just about all of their terms. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/biaRQyLmhE — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) October 17, 2022

"I'm feeling excited a little nervous, I'm not gonna lie, but I'm excited to get back to work and I'm really proud of everyone," a Philadelphia Museum of Art worker said.

The workers, all employees with the Philadelphia Museum of Art, have been on the picket line for 19 days.

They say they walked for about 10 miles a day circling the north entrance fighting for things such as better pay and healthcare.

"We didn't know. We knew we were in for a long one because it took two years just to get to that point to decide to have to do that. We didn't want to do that but, yeah, so we had a feeling it was gonna take a while," an employee said.

Sunday night, union members say museum management agreed to virtually all of their sticking points.

According to a release, employees are getting a 14% pay hike over three years, an increase in the minimum hourly wage, four weeks of paid parental leave and help with the high costs of health insurance.

"There are people who have been here for more than 20 years and haven't had raises in that time," Adam Rizzo, the union's president, said. "Hopefully it will help with retention of staff, that's what I'm hopeful for."

In the official announcement, Rizzo thanked the community for all their support as workers went on strike.

"As we were out here it became clear it wasn't just about us. It was about larger, kind of, labor activism and I know other cultural institutions across the country were watching really closely what happened and I think this will have ripple effects and I'm really proud of that," Rizzo said.

In a statement, the union said the strike was not easy. They thanked the community for supporting them saying:

You lifted us up. You joined us. You fed us … Thank you to everyone in this beautiful city who saw us.

CBS3 reached out to museum management about this tentative agreement but is still waiting for their response.