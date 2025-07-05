Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in West Philadelphia, police say

Motorcyclist killed in crash with stolen Chevrolet Camaro, Philadelphia police say

A man on a motorcycle was killed and another person was injured when a stolen vehicle crashed into the motorcyclist early Saturday morning in West Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash on North 44th Street and Westminster Avenue and saw a field of debris and a vehicle that appeared to be in an accident, police said. The officers found a stolen white Chevrolet Camaro and took the driver into custody.

The passenger of the stolen vehicle was injured and was brought to Temple University Hospital where he is currently listed in serious condition.

As additional units were called to the scene, officers learned that the vehicle was involved in a collision with a motorcycle. The operator of that motorcycle was a 47-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers also found a gun and other contraband in the vehicle which is being held as evidence pending a warrant. Philadelphia police are also inspecting surrounding surveillance video.

Police are also investigating if the driver of the vehicle was involved in other crimes.

By Sydney-Leigh Brockington