Man dies after crashing motorcycle into SUV in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia Eagles hold open practice at Lincoln Financial Field | Digital Brief

Philadelphia Eagles hold open practice at Lincoln Financial Field | Digital Brief

Philadelphia Eagles hold open practice at Lincoln Financial Field | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 30-year-old motorcyclist died after running a red light and colliding with an SUV in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Ashton Road at around 8 p.m.

Police said the 30-year-old man ran a red light while operating a Kawasaki motorcycle and collided with a silver Hyundai Tucson turning left onto Ashton Road.

The 30-year-old was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m., according to police.

The driver of the Hyundai stayed on the scene and wasn't injured, police said.

The crash is under investigation.