Shooting in Mayfair leaves 2 men hospitalized: Philadelphia police
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair section has left two men in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Magee Street.
Investigators were placing markers at the scene.
CBS3 has been told the two victims were taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital.
There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.