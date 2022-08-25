Shooting in Mayfair leaves 2 men hospitalized: Philadelphia police

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair section has left two men in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Magee Street.

Investigators were placing markers at the scene.

CBS3 has been told the two victims were taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital.

There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.