Crime

Shooting in Mayfair leaves 2 men hospitalized: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair section has left two men in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Magee Street.

Investigators were placing markers at the scene.

CBS3 has been told the two victims were taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital.

There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 5:42 AM

