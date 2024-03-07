Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson reacts after 8 Northeast High School students were shot: "This has to stop!"

Philadelphia police to increase presence at SEPTA bus stops, schools after 8 students were shot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One day after eight Northeast High School students were shot, Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson posted on X that the violence needs to stop.

"This HAS to stop! This is right outside the same school that I visited back in November to meet students & talk about my mental health journey," Johnson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Love your classmates & community. Do better Philly!!"

The shooting near a SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philadelphia left eight students wounded, including one 16-year-old critically. The student's ages range from 15-17 years old, police said.

Police said three masked shooters hopped out of a blue Hyundai Sonata and fired more than 30 shots in the direction of the SEPTA bus. Surveillance video shows the three hopping out of the car, firing shots and then fleeing the scene thanks to a getaway driver. The four suspects are still at large.

Police believe they found the car used in the shooting on Wednesday night in the city's Olney neighborhood. Police said the Hyundai was stolen in the city's 7th police district in Northeast Philly. Authorities are also investigating another stolen vehicle, a Kia Sportage, in connection with the shooting.

Police believe the 16-year-old may have been targeted.

"Enough is enough," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said on Wednesday. "Every law enforcement partner that we have here in the city of Philadelphia is actively engaged and working together to ensure that every resource that is needed is readily available so that the work can be done to solve the crimes."

Johnson visited Northeast High School last November after the school won the School District of Philadelphia's Summer Wellness Campaign.

The campaign encouraged students to continue to care about their mental health and well-being through the summer. Northeast High was the winner of the campaign after the school earned the most points for each registration and activities completed.

Johnson visited hundreds of students, held a Q&A with the football team and participated in a meet and greet and a giveaway at the high school. He even sported a Northeast High football jersey during the appearance.

Johnson has been very open about mental health ever since he took a leave of absence from the team in the 2021 season due to his battle with depression.

Johnson has spoken out against shootings before

This isn't the first time Johnson has spoken out on social media about a shooting that has impacted high school students in Philadelphia.

In September of 2022, five students were shot at Roxborough High School following a scrimmage with Northeast High and Boys Latin Charter.

The shooting left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pennsylvania, dead.

At the time, Johnson and other Eagles players, including A.J. Brown, shared a similar sentiment to his post on X on Thursday.

"It must stop for these kids, their families and their teammates," he wrote in 2022. "Sports are supposed to be a safe haven."

Since the shooting, all five suspects allegedly involved in the deadly incident have been arrested.