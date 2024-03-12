3rd suspect arrested in connection with shooting in Philadelphia that injured 8 teens: sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A third suspect wanted in connection with the shooting in Philadelphia that injured eight Northeast High School students near a SEPTA bus stop was arrested Tuesday, sources said.

The U.S. Marshals arrested the third suspect, sources said.

On Monday, Philadelphia police announced the arrest of two suspects after they were taken into custody over the weekend.

Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs were both charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and other offenses.

Police believe Buggs and Tucker were two of the four people inside the stolen Hyundai that fired more than 30 shots at a SEPTA bus stop at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues last week. Eight Northeast High School students were injured in that shooting.

Police said Tucker turned himself in last Friday and Buggs was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Saturday in West Philadelphia.

Police declined to say Buggs and Tucker's involvement in the shooting. Law enforcement is urging people involved in the shooting to turn themselves in or contact police if they have information that could lead to an arrest.

The students shot were between the ages of 15 to 17 years old, police said. A 16-year-old, who was shot nine times, was initially placed in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect in the shooting. The FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshals are assisting Philly police in their investigation.

On Monday, Mayor Cherelle Parker vowed to be "unapologetic" in their pursuit of the remaining suspects in the case.

"I've heard you tell me you're afraid and concerned about riding SEPTA," Parker said on Monday. "You have told me that you have concerns about going to work, to school, to the store to get medicine, I need you to know that 'I hear you.' To the people of our city, we want you to know that we are unapologetic about engaging every partner available to assist us in these efforts during these very tough times."

Students at Northeast High returned to school this week after learning virtually last week following the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.