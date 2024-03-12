How Philadelphia police tracked down 2 suspects wanted for mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Court documents filed against Ahnile Buggs and Jamaal Tucker, the two suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in the shooting that injured eight teens in a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia last week, are lengthy.

A third suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Buggs and Tucker are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy and firearms charges in connection to the mid-afternoon shooting that wounded eight Northeast High School students at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues.

The investigation was described in detail, providing specific information on how police connected the dots.

Police backtracked using surveillance videos and information from cell towers and cell phone activity.

That blue Hyundai that was the intense focus of the case hours after the shooting proved to be a major link.

Court papers show it had been stolen on March 2 on Kendrick Street. It was found along 400 Fern Street in the city's Olney section just hours after the shooting.

Court records show police were then able to use video showing the suspected shooters getting out of the car and entering a home on Fern Street.

They then pulled cell phone subscriber information – it showed Buggs lives in that home. Court records show he is currently on juvenile probation — but it doesn't say for what.

Police also reviewed a call made by an inmate at a Schuylkill County prison to Buggs' cell phone on Friday – two days after the shooting – the caller referred to Buggs as his nephew.

Those court documents allege the two talked about a homicide case that happened last Monday, March 2, at 6200 Ogontz Avenue. The two also talked about intended targets and that all of this is "never easy to digest."

Buggs eventually fell asleep and the call ended.

More cell phone records uncovered Tucker's alleged connection to the shooting – and at a home on Roselyn Street. Police said they recovered boxes of ammunition.

Investigators Monday said one of the weapons was modified to be "fully automatic," a "machine gun" according to Frank Vanore, the Deputy Commissioner of Investigations with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police haven't officially disclosed a motive, but information from multiple sources as well as court documents shows the shooting was an act of retaliation.