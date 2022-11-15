Philadelphia Marathon: What roads will be closed and when

Several streets to close in Philadelphia for marathon this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're planning to drive in Philadelphia this upcoming weekend, get ready for traffic and detours. It's marathon weekend and several streets will be closed.

The Philadelphia Half Marathon is Saturday and the Philadelphia Marathon is on Sunday.

Below is an image of the marathon route.

Philadelphia Marathon route CBS Philadelphia

Most road closures and parking restrictions begin early Saturday morning. Here is a list of road closures starting Saturday, Nov. 19.

2:00 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4:00 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6:00 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Here is a list of road closures starting Sunday, Nov. 20.

2:00 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4:00 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6:00 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street

Walnut Street, from 6th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

