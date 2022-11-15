Philadelphia Marathon: What roads will be closed and when
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're planning to drive in Philadelphia this upcoming weekend, get ready for traffic and detours. It's marathon weekend and several streets will be closed.
The Philadelphia Half Marathon is Saturday and the Philadelphia Marathon is on Sunday.
Below is an image of the marathon route.
Most road closures and parking restrictions begin early Saturday morning. Here is a list of road closures starting Saturday, Nov. 19.
2:00 a.m. Closures
2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4:00 a.m. Closures
I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6:00 a.m. Closures
17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street
6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street
5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
South Penn Square
Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street
John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street
15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street
16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street
Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street
13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street
Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street
33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street
34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue
Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street
Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street
33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue
Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive
Mt. Pleasant Drive
Fountain Green Drive
Kelly Drive
Here is a list of road closures starting Sunday, Nov. 20.
2:00 a.m. Closures
2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4:00 a.m. Closures
I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6:00 a.m. Closures
17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street
4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets
Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street
Walnut Street, from 6th Street to 34th Street
33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street
Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street
34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue
Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street
33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive
Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive
Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive
Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive
Kelly Drive
The Falls Bridge
Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
For more information on what you should know ahead of the Philadelphia Marathon this weekend, click here.
