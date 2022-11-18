Thousands to participate in Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Thousands of runners expected to participate in Philadelphia marathon this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Marathon returns this weekend, bringing runners from all over the country to race through the city's streets. Barriers and tents are already up along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The three-day event starts Friday and ends Sunday, Nov. 20. It's rain or shine.

Masks and vaccines are recommended, but not required. Approximately 28,000 runners are expected to compete.

Officials say for their 29th race, things have only gotten bigger and better.

The event will now host the largest wheelchair division in race history, and include a nonbinary category.

The overall prize money for the marathon weekend has grown by $54,000, making the grand total $121,800, the highest it has ever been.

There will be a press conference and ribbon-cutting Friday at 11:30 a.m. that you can watch on CBS News Philadelphia above to kick off the weekend's events.

Parking restrictions will be in place this weekend.