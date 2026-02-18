Philadelphia launches real-time air quality monitoring system: "This is public health in action"

A new air quality monitoring system will allow Philadelphia residents to track air pollution in their neighborhoods in real time.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and other officials announced Wednesday the launch of Breathe Philly, a series of 76 ground-level air quality monitors that provide hourly air quality measurements across each of the city's districts.

"You can access up-to-date information about the air that you and your family are breathing right where you live," Parker said.

A map on the city's website shows where each of the monitors is located. Monitors labeled in green indicate good air quality; yellow indicates moderate air quality; orange lets residents know that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Red, purple and maroon monitors would indicate more serious health risks.

Breathe Philly air quality monitor map CBS Philadelphia

On the day the monitor system was unveiled, the city and its surrounding counties happened to be under a Code Orange air quality alert.

"This is public health in action for Philadelphia," Parker said.

According to City Councilmember Nina Ahmad, Philadelphia is the first city to install and implement the Clarity Node sensor technology that powers the air quality monitors. The monitors are solar-powered, cellular-connected and weatherproof, and will collect data used to analyze air quality impacts on people with asthma, emergency room visits, missed school days and other negative health burdens, Ahmad said.

"We always have to look at the outcomes," the councilmember said. "Especially in neighborhoods that have carried the greatest environmental health burdens for far too long."

Residents can also find information on the Breathe Philly website about different pollution types, annual air quality reports and steps to take when air quality is poor.