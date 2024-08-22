Philadelphia content creator Kory Aversa brings followers into Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) — One Philadelphia-based content creator has been documenting the Democratic National Convention this week.

Kory Aversa is one of over 200 creators credentialed to capture moments in Chicago throughout the four-day event.

He was there as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke to a full house inside the United Center.

Aversa uses his cellphone to edit and document candid interactions with politicians while walking his followers through each day of the convention.

"There's so much to do and see and it's unprecedented access to all these wonderful things, but my favorite moment so far was I was literally there to see Pennsylvania and our governor put through our votes for the state of Pennsylvania for Kamala Harris," Aversa said. "There's no way to describe that feeling, but I will try on social media."

Aversa plans to be in the stands as Harris is set to formally accept the Democratic party's nomination Thursday night.