Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia content creator Kory Aversa brings followers into Democratic National Convention

By Marcella Baietto, Ed Specht

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia content creator uses social media to cover Democratic National Convention
Philadelphia content creator uses social media to cover Democratic National Convention 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS) — One Philadelphia-based content creator has been documenting the Democratic National Convention this week.

Kory Aversa is one of over 200 creators credentialed to capture moments in Chicago throughout the four-day event.

He was there as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke to a full house inside the United Center.

Aversa uses his cellphone to edit and document candid interactions with politicians while walking his followers through each day of the convention.

"There's so much to do and see and it's unprecedented access to all these wonderful things, but my favorite moment so far was I was literally there to see Pennsylvania and our governor put through our votes for the state of Pennsylvania for Kamala Harris," Aversa said. "There's no way to describe that feeling, but I will try on social media."

Aversa plans to be in the stands as Harris is set to formally accept the Democratic party's nomination Thursday night.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.